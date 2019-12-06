December 6, 2019

Trust Tonji

WHAT MAKES A SAINT A SAINT?

don’t you think it is bad

how I wake up

craving my phone

with thoughts of my lover

before longing to pray to God

in hushed tones

careful to not disturb his morning peace?

or well, how would I even know if

our time zone isn’t different anyway

when you were younger

did you, too, imagine

angels winged like eagles flanking God,

fanning him with palm fronds, saying

holy, holy, holy, with the perfect precision

that this ignorance can’t comprehend?

here the mouth is scissors

tearing the air with swear words

shit, agriculturists concur,

is not just waste or disgusting

as your swears make it seem

they know how much food

it can help yield, if used as manure

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

Tribute to African Poets

__________

Trust Tonji: “It has not been easy to be two incomplete halves as a result of being the product of lovers of different nationalities. Father is Beninese; mother is Nigerian: the incomplete cultural immersion that comes with it, the linguistic difference, and every other byproduct that sprouts from love’s lack of foresight. Writing my stories in poetry and trying to get them out into the world is my way of seeking inner peace and escaping a throwing of tantrums that could have been otherwise manifested through uncivilized outbursts of emotions.” (web)