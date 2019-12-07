December 7, 2019

Anna Delury

BREATHING LESSON

It is daybreak

and my husband’s asleep

in a bed next to the one I’ve shared

all night with my son.

My husband’s toes drip

over the end of his bed,

like ripe grapes on a vine.

The baby stirs, cries in his sleep.

I tuck him in close to me,

my breath against his face.

My joints creak like an old wood floor

My chest rises and falls

and my son settles into its steady rhythm

while I try to avoid the sounds

that come from being caught

in one place for too long.

I am desperate for a deep breath.

I want to walk alone

in the green hills behind us

unencumbered by the weight of a child

and a marriage that has already seen its best times.

But I stay here in this bed

with my son next to me

and my husband across from me

taking slow breaths, watching

elephants and monkeys parade around

the walls in the blue light of morning.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

__________

Anna Delury: “I write poetry because it gives me a way into what I think and feel.”