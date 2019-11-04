November 4, 2019

Kwame Dawes

SORROW

In sooth, I know not why I am so sad,

It wearies me, you say it wearies you.

But how I caught it, found it, or came by it,

What stuff tis made of, whereof it is born

I am to learn.

—The Tempest: Act 1, Sc 1

It is low grade and so unremarkable

this sorrow—it comes like indigestion

or shortness of breath and all the

worries of these signs of weakness,

no one need know. Of course sorrow

is too much of a word—such a fat

word filled with the bitter aftertaste

of tepid coffee left on a café stool,

the pink of a woman’s lipstick on

its edge, leaves all around and a

heavy chill over all things—sorrow

is the death of beautiful things,

it is black cashmere and black

corduroys faintly smelling of old

food and days of sweat and neglect;

sorrow is the pretension of Mozart’s

Requiem seeping under the door of

the lonely man; always lamenting

what he has lost—no, sorrow is

the woman I met in Ganthier

staring blankly into the cane fields,

her feet dusty, her skirt stained,

her breath heavy with hunger;

she has nothing left—the litany

of her losses so epic, one cannot

repeat them in a poem, her sorrow

without tears, that is something.

Mine is merely the kind without

trauma; the insipid persistence

of regret, or perhaps the feeling

that happiness is the prelude

to tragedy. I should have learned

to drink, but instead I have

learned to chuckle ironically,

find quiet in the way things are.

Did you know I have an ankle

that sends sharp pains up my body

every few steps I take, every day

of my life?

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

Tribute to African Poets

__________

Kwame Dawes: “There seems to be a connection between being a consumer of music, literature, and so forth, and being a creator of it. For me, those two things seem to coincide. The mindset of the writer I can trace back to the mindset of wanting to control the narrative of my life, which never otherwise felt like something I could control.” (web)