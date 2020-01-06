January 6, 2020

Peter E. Murphy

DOING TIME

Each week my supervisor rejected

my lesson plans because my goals

and objectives were the same.

When I asked him to explain the difference,

he changed the subject. When I asked why

the syllabus makes no sense, he said,

You’re not being paid to think, you’re

being paid to deliver a curriculum.

When I asked how to teach teenagers

who can’t read to read, he put a hand

on my shoulder, and with the other

pointed toward the horizon, which happened

to be the men’s room at the end of the corridor,

and said, Take them where they are.

When I turned to ask what that meant,

he was gone. I figured he was off to help

another teacher or meet a parent, but when

I saw him first in line at the lunch counter,

I knew I was wrong again.

I also knew I wasn’t meant to teach

anything important to the dark-skinned

students that sat in front of me.

Like them, I was meant to fail.

And because I was teaching stupid kids,

I figured I must be stupid too.

Even if I wanted to, I’d never be promoted

to supervisor like him. So, I thought,

Screw it, and I read my kids a poem

about nature, and they said, Man,

that’s dumb. So I read them a poem

about love, and they said, Man,

that’s stupid. So I read them a poem

about sports, and they said, Man,

that’s nice. So I read them a poem

about death, and they said, Man,

that’s deep. Then I read them a poem

that said something about their lives

they didn’t know they knew, and they

said, Let me hold that, pulling it

from my hands, reading it over and over,

until they said, Why ain’t nobody

ever told us this shit before?

And I said, You’ve got to be careful.

If they know how much you really know,

instead of more schools, they’ll build

more prisons to teach you a lesson.

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Peter E. Murphy: “My wife has been teaching Spanish and French to high school kids for more than 40 years. She is a saint. Ella es una santa. C’est une sainte. I quit after 29 years. I am a wimp. I taught in an urban school and was sent to the ER five times, but I was never assaulted by a student I knew. My students were protective, said they would get whoever it was and beat them up. ‘Doing Time’ reflects on the frustration that I, and many of my colleagues, and many of my students, felt as another school year snaps closed its suitcase and goes to work.” (web)