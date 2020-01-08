January 8, 2020

Aaron Poochigian

CENTRALIA, PA

I.

Up a collapsing asphalt road

there is a quaint coal-mining town

that lost its priest and postal code

because brimstone will not stop burning

from casket-deep to two miles down.

When no amount of higher learning

could suffocate the fires of Hell,

the Feds bought all the locals out

but me. Me. Someone needs to tell

the tale of still evolving wrong.

Call me Gasp the Landlocked Trout,

and ragged is my song.

II.

A coughed updraft

through crack and shaft,

Cretaceous

exhalations stain

a vanished Doughnut Shop,

a lost Laundromat, absent St. Ignatius.

A purple sign on Main

says Stop

to vapor. There are no police

cruising what had been neighborhoods,

and there is no disturbance of the peace.

Sometimes, out for a Sunday drive,

I’ve seen odd fauna in the sooty woods:

a stiff

stag jutting from a sinkhole, smoke

issuing from his nose and eyes, as if

he had been burnt alive.

And once—no joke,

and I’m no drugged-out tourist—

what were

the noxious dead, I guess,

in indignation swirled

out of the cracked earth screeching “Leave!”

(And the indignant forest

echoed, “Leave!”)

Come close, now, world,

and heed a burr

that is a mess

of phlegm:

may no reprieve,

no trick of time, redeem

the reckless them

who zoned a dump

atop an old coal seam.

And him, the chump

who, by igniting trash,

birthed an inferno, hollowed out the land

and turned our breath to ash—

I curse his hand!

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Aaron Poochigian: “In the Spring of 1962, someone burned trash in the Centralia, Pennsylvania, landfill. The fire reached a coal seam and spread to the massive coal deposit underneath the town, which has since been evacuated and demolished. Some few remain. The fire is still burning.” (web)