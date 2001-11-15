58 – Winter 2017

$5.95
Description
Rattle Poetry Prize
Conversation with
Diana Goetsch
The Winter 2017 issue of Rattle is wide open, featuring some of the best poems we’ve published all year, including Bill Glose’s epic war poem “Phases of Erasure,” and a long and energetic confession to the editors by Richard Prins. With special appearances by Barack Obama, Carlos Santana, and Emporer Nero, the open section is more eclectic than ever.
The issue also features “Heard” by Rayon Lennon, winner of the 2017 Rattle Poetry Prize, and the other ten finalist poems. As always, subscribers may vote for their favorite to win the annual Readers’ Choice Award.
In the conversation section, Alan Fox talks politics and publishing with Diana Goetsch, whose new chapbook, In America, was included with the issue free to all subscribers.
|
Open Poetry
|Wendy Barker
|Stuff
|Ariana Brown
|In Defense of Santana’s …
|John Lee Clark
|Slateku
|Brendan Constantine
|Harping
|Alan C. Fox
|Tilting at Windmills
|Fred Fox
|Nero
|Jeannine Hall Gailey
|Self-Portrait as Escape Artist
|Claudia Gary
|In Binary
|Bill Glose
|Phases of Erasure: A Soldier’s Journey
|Meredith Davies Hadaway
|Genealogy
|Jamey Hecht
|Aftermath
|Alan Jernigan
|A Sudden Protector
|Lisa C. Krueger
|My Will Be Done
|Alison Luterman
|Gold Hat
|Dave Margoshes
|Birthday
|Mary Morris
|Intimate
|Sue O’Dea
|The Sorrow’s Mine
|Richard Prins
|Bless Me, Editor
|Jennifer Reeser
|Formula for Frightening a Storm
|Christopher Soden
|Immaculate
|Lolita Stewart-White
|Please, Please, Please
|George Swede
|Hands
|Mike White
|Amen
|Jeff Worley
|At the Annual Jeff Worley Reunion
|
Poetry Prize Winner
|Rayon Lennon
|Heard
|
Finalists
|Barbara Lydecker Crane
|Love Refrains
|Kayla Czaga
|Girl Like
|Emari DiGiorgio
|When You Are the Brownest White Girl
|Rhina P. Espaillat
|How Tiresome
|Troy Jollimore
|Upgrades
|Nancy Kangas
|I Like Her
|Ron Koertge
|Two Weeks with Pay
|Jimmy Pappas
|Bobby’s Story
|Kirk Schlueter
|Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body
|Alison Townsend
|The Beautiful Particulars
|
Conversation
|Diana Goetsch
|
Cover Art
|Laura McCullough