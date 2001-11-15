58 – Winter 2017

Description

Rattle Poetry Prize

Conversation with

Diana Goetsch

The Winter 2017 issue of Rattle is wide open, featuring some of the best poems we’ve published all year, including Bill Glose’s epic war poem “Phases of Erasure,” and a long and energetic confession to the editors by Richard Prins. With special appearances by Barack Obama, Carlos Santana, and Emporer Nero, the open section is more eclectic than ever.

The issue also features “Heard” by Rayon Lennon, winner of the 2017 Rattle Poetry Prize, and the other ten finalist poems. As always, subscribers may vote for their favorite to win the annual Readers’ Choice Award.

In the conversation section, Alan Fox talks politics and publishing with Diana Goetsch, whose new chapbook, In America, was included with the issue free to all subscribers.