#58 – Winter 2017

$5.95

Category:

Description

Rattle Poetry Prize

Conversation with
Diana Goetsch

Rattle #58The Winter 2017 issue of Rattle is wide open, featuring some of the best poems we’ve published all year, including Bill Glose’s epic war poem “Phases of Erasure,” and a long and energetic confession to the editors by Richard Prins. With special appearances by Barack Obama, Carlos Santana, and Emporer Nero, the open section is more eclectic than ever.

The issue also features “Heard” by Rayon Lennon, winner of the 2017 Rattle Poetry Prize, and the other ten finalist poems. As always, subscribers may vote for their favorite to win the annual Readers’ Choice Award.

In the conversation section, Alan Fox talks politics and publishing with Diana Goetsch, whose new chapbook, In America, was included with the issue free to all subscribers.

 

Open Poetry
Audio Available  Wendy Barker  Stuff
Audio Available  Ariana Brown  In Defense of Santana’s …
 John Lee Clark  Slateku
Audio Available  Brendan Constantine  Harping
 Alan C. Fox  Tilting at Windmills
 Fred Fox  Nero
Audio Available  Jeannine Hall Gailey  Self-Portrait as Escape Artist
Audio Available  Claudia Gary  In Binary
Audio Available  Bill Glose  Phases of Erasure: A Soldier’s Journey
Audio Available  Meredith Davies Hadaway  Genealogy
 Jamey Hecht  Aftermath
 Alan Jernigan  A Sudden Protector
 Lisa C. Krueger  My Will Be Done
 Alison Luterman  Gold Hat
Audio Available  Dave Margoshes  Birthday
 Mary Morris  Intimate
Audio Available  Sue O’Dea  The Sorrow’s Mine
Audio Available  Richard Prins  Bless Me, Editor
Audio Available  Jennifer Reeser  Formula for Frightening a Storm
Audio Available  Christopher Soden  Immaculate
Audio Available  Lolita Stewart-White  Please, Please, Please
Audio Available  George Swede  Hands
 Mike White  Amen
Audio Available  Jeff Worley  At the Annual Jeff Worley Reunion

Poetry Prize Winner
Audio Available  Rayon Lennon  Heard

Finalists
Audio Available  Barbara Lydecker Crane  Love Refrains
Audio Available  Kayla Czaga  Girl Like
Audio Available  Emari DiGiorgio  When You Are the Brownest White Girl
Audio Available  Rhina P. Espaillat  How Tiresome
Audio Available  Troy Jollimore  Upgrades
Audio Available  Nancy Kangas  I Like Her
Audio Available  Ron Koertge  Two Weeks with Pay
Audio Available  Jimmy Pappas  Bobby’s Story
 Kirk Schlueter  Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body
 Alison Townsend  The Beautiful Particulars

Conversation
Diana Goetsch

Cover Art
Laura McCullough

