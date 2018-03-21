March 21, 2018

AMEN
A man in a world
all his own is singing
the alphabet song
slowly to calm his son
who as we all turn
to look is also a man
moving his spellbound
tongue to retell
one by one each loved
and loving sound
—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017
__________
Mike White: “The first poet I ever saw give a reading was the Canadian poet, Al Purdy in Toronto. I was about 25. He was quite famous as poets go, but I didn’t know it yet. As he repeatedly cleared his throat to begin, I couldn’t help but feel a little embarrassed for him, that he was still writing poems at his advanced age. Well, I’ve forgotten most things from that time in my life, but I haven’t forgotten that reading.”