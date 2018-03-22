March 22, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Nine Lives” by Jeff Doleman. “Cobalt Blue” was written by Christine Michel for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Christine Michel

COBALT BLUE

He comes galloping to a stop.

Just three feet in front of me,

wanting me to prove that I am,

in fact, loyal as ever. So of course

I pick him up, soft fur clinging

to my jacket from the static of

leather seats.

They were a packaged set. Car

and cat. The day I first parked

the cobalt and baby blue beauty,

he was huddled on my stoop, rain

soaking matted fur to the bone.

Sometimes you just can’t turn down

what Fate has in store for you.

And now, years later, he’s proud.

Long tail fanning in the spring

morning, eyes narrowed tracking

something too small for me to see.

So, I wipe my forehead with my

sleeve and continue rubbing the

wax in. I wonder if he listens for the

purr of the engine, or watches for

the blue that stands out within

his world of grey.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

February 2018, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Jeff Doleman: “We were a dog family until my father found a kitten curled up in a flower bed outside his office. My parents have since fostered countless stray cats. I took this photograph during a walk with my father around his hometown in rural Oregon. Coincidentally, many poems responding to the image featured a paternal theme. Although the narrator of ‘Cobalt Blue’ could be anyone, I visualize my father, fixing his 1956 Ford Thunderbird while one of his cats lounges nearby. The poem uses simple, honest language to depict the mysterious, compassionate bonds that often form between people and other species. It stood out to me for its balanced perspective and its quiet sensitivity.”