March 20, 2018

Robert James Berry

HOME

Always a slow maelstrom of dirt

Smothers our town.

Over the tonsured heads of the hills

Clouds promise nothing

But white glare

And gigantic silence.

Here I have my dry yard of acacia trees to inherit,

And my vanishing language to dream in.

This is my place to hang the familiar flags of religion

To walk ragged, unsanitary streets at evening,

Where pavement cooking pots, rubbish mounds

Are the national dress.

The litter of generations

Is clogged in the slack brown throat of our river.

At night I can smell its strays

Wiry, restless like their fleas,

Sniff the fishermen’s poles, nets

Distracted in shadow.

Ragged men stir on the bank.

Slender as herons,

Only they can recall

The old glamour of tumbling water.

When the moon’s peasant manners

Fall upon the famine of the other bank,

The squatters’ irrepressible shanties

Locked in their secret architecture of shame and poverty,

I know these homes, these families, shall melt into the river

With the wet season coming.

All our lives pivot above such precarious mud.

Taste the sound of thunder in the asphalt sky

And rain, that shall wash away

Our refuse, our ashes.

—from Rattle #13, Summer 2000

Robert James Berry: “Born in the U.K. in 1960, I currently live and work in Selangor, West Malaysia.”