March 19, 2018

George Swede

HANDS

with

veins

the

roots

of an

old tree

seeking

if not

relocation

at least

something

sublime

from their

crooked

fingers

on the

keyboard

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

[download audio]

__________

George Swede: “I seem to have had an archetypal background for becoming a poet—a birth in Europe at the start of WWII; the loss of my biological father at the age of three; on the run with my mother and stepfather from the Nazis until the end of the war; the move to North America at the age of seven; the death of my step-dad at the age of ten; a lot of time spent alone. Naturally, I wanted to make some sense of all this and found that the best way was via the language of poetry.” (web)