March 19, 2018

HANDS
with
veins
the
roots
of an
old tree
seeking
if not
relocation
at least
something
sublime
from their
crooked
fingers
on the
keyboard
—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017
__________
George Swede: “I seem to have had an archetypal background for becoming a poet—a birth in Europe at the start of WWII; the loss of my biological father at the age of three; on the run with my mother and stepfather from the Nazis until the end of the war; the move to North America at the age of seven; the death of my step-dad at the age of ten; a lot of time spent alone. Naturally, I wanted to make some sense of all this and found that the best way was via the language of poetry.” (web)