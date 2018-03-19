March 19, 2018

“Hands” by George SwedePosted by

George Swede

HANDS

with
veins

the
roots
of an

old tree
seeking
if not

relocation
at least
something

sublime
from their
crooked

fingers
on the
keyboard

from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

[download audio]

__________

George Swede: “I seem to have had an archetypal background for becoming a poet—a birth in Europe at the start of WWII; the loss of my biological father at the age of three; on the run with my mother and stepfather from the Nazis until the end of the war; the move to North America at the age of seven; the death of my step-dad at the age of ten; a lot of time spent alone. Naturally, I wanted to make some sense of all this and found that the best way was via the language of poetry.” (web)

Rattle Logo

Related Poems: