March 12, 2018

Christopher Soden

IMMACULATE

How long ago was it, that I saw

Tom get married? More than

thirty years? I did not then

self-identify as gay, though understood

I could not express contempt

for the bride in the same way

as the others. Tom really loved me

but somehow the ferocity in my gut,

the dark turn my blood took,

was different. Chaotic harmony

to our conversation, grace in our brimming

banter. I would dream of Tom coming

to me in the tub, swathing my wrists

and feet in yards of snowy bandages.

His sister Michelle wore a lethal red

dress (scalding the air like poppies)

to the reception. Female stream

auguring flagrant, blinding intimacy.

Even I the pathetic queerboy, who’d

yet to nurse another cock, could tell

how exquisite she was, far beyond

my grasp or caress of any man.

You can tear away every tatter

until there is nothing but your raw,

ridiculous flesh, you can scour

your conscience till she knows

every shameful crime that blackens

you like ash. You can murmur prayers

at her miraculous crux, worship

her nipples so delicately the chills

will bring her closer to the grave.

We reach and we reach, aching

to swim in that lunar placenta,

drench our gorilla hide in milky

song of undiluted mercy. She will never

tell you that uncomplicated smile is

stifling disappointment. That we are

grubby, thick-headed altar boys, sloshing

sloppy fluids at the communion

of the most high.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

__________

Christopher Soden: “I remember the first time I heard Sylvia Plath’s ‘Lady Lazarus’ in a writer’s workshop I was taking. Our teacher, Jack, read it aloud, and I was unacquainted with Plath and her poetry. Didn’t even know she was dead. As anyone who knows the poem can tell you, it gathers steam and just continues to escalate by way of rage and audacity. Plath just keeps pushing and pushing until you think she couldn’t possibly go any further, and yet she does. By the time Jack finished with those three lines, ‘Herr God, Herr Lucifer, Beware. Beware. / Out of the ash I rise with my red hair, / and I eat men, like air,’ I could feel deep shudders traveling up my back. My scalp was ablaze. Until that moment I didn’t even know such poetry was possible. That was when I knew I wanted to be a poet.”