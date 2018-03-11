Sally O’Brien

DANGER ISLAND

But did you hear about the penguins?

They saw the snow stained pink with krill

from space. Remember learning that word,

“krill” at seven, reading about whales?

Remember smelling the ambergris at the

museum, trying to picture the albatross

in polar waters, the stove boats, the ends

of the earth stained with oil and blood?

A hundred feet in chalk, the length of

a blue whale, drawn on the sidewalk—

remember how it seemed so vast?

and how could it, when the world and

your own heart are now so cramped?

Did you hear how they counted the million

penguins with a drone? They had to warm

the drone in their jackets like a living bird.

As you hunch your shoulders against the

wind, streets treacherous with half-frozen

meltwater, do you think of the penguins?

Do you picture them in a throng, hunched

over chicks who chirp like songbirds, warm

and reeking of krill? Do you wonder at how

desolation can contain such multitudes?

You have been trying to make space within

you for the desolation you teem with- chicks

peeping, their little bodies always crawling

toward the jaws of seals. You heard you can

use your body to make space in your heart.

When you circle your awkward limbs under

water at the pool, do you compare yourself

to the penguins, graceful under the ice as

swallows in flight? when you expand with

each breath, can you see the archipelago

from space? can you see the penguins?

—from Poets Respond

March 11, 2018

Sally O’Brien: “This week, scientists published a paper about a previously unknown ‘supercolony’ of 1.5 million Adelie penguins off the coast of Antarctica. I don’t watch TV news much anymore because it just gets to be too sad, so I didn’t hear about the discovery until someone told me about it. I was enthralled; the story made the world seem huge again, like it had when I was a child.” (web)