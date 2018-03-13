March 13, 2018

Mather Schneider

HOT IRON

She uses a flat hot iron

to straighten her hair.

It has a porcelain handle

and burning platypus jaws

and each morning she gets up

and plugs it in the wall.

You can smell it getting hot.

Her hair is a gorgeous blue black

Mexican mane, but her ex

slapped her face

told her she was ugly

and her hair was too curly

every day until it stuck.

It’s a delicate operation:

to change who you are

without burning your scalp.

It’s been eleven years

since she’s seen him, calls

another country home now

but she still gets up

and plugs in that hot iron

every morning. It’s ready

when your spit sizzles.

—from A Bag of Hands

2017 Rattle Chapbook Prize Selection

Mather Schneider: “I don’t like trying to come up with something clever for these things. I write poetry and prose when there is something I want to put down. I don’t like writing for the hell of it. My favorite desert animal is the javelina, which looks just like a little pig.” (website)