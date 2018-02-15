Mather Schneider
« 2017 Rattle Chapbook Prize Selection »
When Mather Schneider met Josie she was an illegal immigrant from Mexico working at McDonald’s in Tucson and he was a cab driver who went to McDonald’s to buy coffee each day. One day she poured his coffee, then placed a small piece of paper over his money and slid it back to him on the counter. With that gesture she gave him a reason to get up in the morning. She also gave him more trouble than he wanted, more bliss than he could have imagined, and a coupon for a free Egg McMuffin.
Note: A Bag of Hands is included free with along with the spring issue to all Rattle subscribers. Visit our purchase page to subscribe for just $25/year.
Ships March 1st!
$7.00
Sample Poems
•“A Bag of Hands” in the Adelaide
•“Chasing the Green Card” in Rusty Truck
Other Poems
• “Our Morning Train” in Rattle #53
• “The Roofers” in Rattle #46
• “Free-Form Bolero” in Rattle #43
• “The Mermaid of South Mark Road” in Rattle #38
• “Kite Weather” in Rattle #35
• “Between Us and It” in Rattle #32
About the Author
Mather Schneider was born in Peoria, Illinois, in 1970. He attended several colleges but never attained a degree. After living in Washington State, he moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1997, where he married a Mexican woman and began traveling in Mexico. Schneider has worked many jobs and for many years drove a taxi. He has published several hundred poems and stories, and is author of four full-length collections, most recently Prickly from New York Quarterly Books.
Details
Cover art by Mather Schneider
Author photo by Mather Schneider
ISBN: 978-1-931307-36-9
Cover price: $7.00
Chapbook: 32 pages
Size: 6″ x 9″