Mather Schneider

« 2017 Rattle Chapbook Prize Selection »

When Mather Schneider met Josie she was an illegal immigrant from Mexico working at McDonald’s in Tucson and he was a cab driver who went to McDonald’s to buy coffee each day. One day she poured his coffee, then placed a small piece of paper over his money and slid it back to him on the counter. With that gesture she gave him a reason to get up in the morning. She also gave him more trouble than he wanted, more bliss than he could have imagined, and a coupon for a free Egg McMuffin.

Note: A Bag of Hands is included free with along with the spring issue to all Rattle subscribers. Visit our purchase page to subscribe for just $25/year.

Ships March 1st!

$7.00

Sample Poems

•“A Bag of Hands” in the Adelaide

•“Chasing the Green Card” in Rusty Truck

Other Poems

• “Our Morning Train” in Rattle #53

• “The Roofers” in Rattle #46

• “Free-Form Bolero” in Rattle #43

• “The Mermaid of South Mark Road” in Rattle #38

• “Kite Weather” in Rattle #35

• “Between Us and It” in Rattle #32

About the Author

Mather Schneider was born in Peoria, Illinois, in 1970. He attended several colleges but never attained a degree. After living in Washington State, he moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1997, where he married a Mexican woman and began traveling in Mexico. Schneider has worked many jobs and for many years drove a taxi. He has published several hundred poems and stories, and is author of four full-length collections, most recently Prickly from New York Quarterly Books.







Details