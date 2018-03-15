Saumya Kedia

IN TIME

Love in the time of Hawking

is loud, it waits for no one, it travels from

one metro station to the other hoping

to learn something about this universe along the way,

if we reverse this, love becomes silent

and forgets that black holes exist, if we

reverse this: love is present: that’s all one can ask for

from the universe anyway, if we reverse this—

love begins at the death of someone that was loved, so

it never loses power over life, on Earth, I guess, is

there any else? I’m not a child just because I ask if the singularity

contains meaning, I’m not a child just because I ask

where love begins and ends, and lives and dies, and remembers

and forgets, and writes and writes: names before the metro

arrives: least—the universe is listening.

—from Poets Respond

March 15, 2018

Saumya Kedia: “This poem is in response to the death of Stephen Hawking. Should be remembered in verse.” (web)