March 16, 2018

Lolita Stewart-White

PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE

for President Barack Obama

baby please don’t go

if you do who will be pleased

by our cornrows

the way they swoop down

our black swan necks

we want you back darlin’

your grace and ease

are so damn pleasing

baby please don’t go

and we’ll do up our dos

with doo wop

rock kinky locks

and knotted crowns

just for you

please, please, please

honey please

don’t go

oh, oh

we love you so

your smooth talk

not a crease in your tone

baby you’re our bridge of light

between mourning and morning

you wring the blues

from our walking shoes

please, please, please

bear witness Barry

listen to our pleas

cradle us once again

please

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

[download audio]

__________

Lolita Stewart-White: “This poem is after James Brown’s famous song, ‘Please, Please, Please’ where the Godfather of Soul begs a woman to please come home. I was listening to it one night and thinking about President Obama. How I wish we could serenade and beckon him back to the White House.”