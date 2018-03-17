March 17, 2018

“This Is a Rhyming Poem” by James CrossePosted by

James Crosse (age 13)

THIS IS A RHYMING POEM

This is a rhyming poem
I don’t know how to rhyme
So this will take some time
I still don’t know how to rhyme

This is a rhyming poem
This is pretty hard
Like cleaning up the yard
I still don’t know how to rhyme

This is a rhyming poem
I think I’ve almost got it
It’s almost like I bought it
But I still don’t know how to rhyme

This is a rhyming poem
I think I’ve got it now
So now I’ll take a bow
For this is a rhyming poem

from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

James Crosse: “I like to write poetry because it comes more naturally to me than writing a story.”

Rattle Logo

Related Poems: