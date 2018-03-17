March 17, 2018

James Crosse (age 13)

THIS IS A RHYMING POEM

This is a rhyming poem

I don’t know how to rhyme

So this will take some time

I still don’t know how to rhyme

This is a rhyming poem

This is pretty hard

Like cleaning up the yard

I still don’t know how to rhyme

This is a rhyming poem

I think I’ve almost got it

It’s almost like I bought it

But I still don’t know how to rhyme

This is a rhyming poem

I think I’ve got it now

So now I’ll take a bow

For this is a rhyming poem

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? James Crosse: “I like to write poetry because it comes more naturally to me than writing a story.”