March 17, 2018

THIS IS A RHYMING POEM
This is a rhyming poem
I don’t know how to rhyme
So this will take some time
I still don’t know how to rhyme
This is a rhyming poem
This is pretty hard
Like cleaning up the yard
I still don’t know how to rhyme
This is a rhyming poem
I think I’ve almost got it
It’s almost like I bought it
But I still don’t know how to rhyme
This is a rhyming poem
I think I’ve got it now
So now I’ll take a bow
For this is a rhyming poem
—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
James Crosse: “I like to write poetry because it comes more naturally to me than writing a story.”