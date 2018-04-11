April 11, 2018

Jimmy Pappas

BOBBY’S STORY

I. Bobby: Food

I was a jungle fighter. We had to eat

cold food because we couldn’t have fires

or we would give away our location.

I liked to eat snakes. They tasted pretty good.

I ate insects: spiders, centipedes, grasshoppers,

anything I could find to survive.

Here’s what I’d do: I’d take my pot,

put in a centipede and lots of grasshoppers.

Then I’d mash it all together, cover it

with tabasco sauce, close my eyes,

and pretend I was eating something else.

The hot sauce took my mind off what

I was doing, so it was like eating Mexican food.

II. Bobby: Rock ’n’ Roll Gunner

We’d fly over the jungles

in helicopter gunships

playing rock ’n’ roll music.

We had our guns ready

for when Charlie came

out to shoot at us.

Charlie hated rock ’n’ roll.

III. Bobby: The Jungle Fighter

I fought in the Ashau Valley,

the site of the last major Marine

operation of the entire war,

so I made very few friends.

I didn’t need to think about

crap like them dying on me.

We went into Laos, Cambodia.

The NVA would attack us and run

across the border. They didn’t care

about no Geneva Convention.

Why should we? We set up quadrants

across the border. All secret stuff.

We’d sit in hiding for a day or more.

Then we would ambush them.

It was very effective.

When I was fighting, I felt bad

for the women and children,

but never for the men because

their objective was to kill me,

and mine was to make it home.

Sometimes I volunteered to support

the doctors who did not carry guns.

I kept lookout while this one medic

helped a family in a village

when a mortar shell landed

right on the hooch, killing

the whole family and the doctor,

but I only got blown twenty feet

down the road, and couldn’t do

nothing to save them.

I joined the Marines for all

the right reasons, but when

I came back, I was pissed off

for quite a long while.

People called me a baby killer.

They thought they knew more

about Vietnam than I did

because of what they saw on TV,

so I just took the insults

and said, Screw you.

IV. Bobby: Guns

You know that gun that was advertised

in VVA magazine? I bought it.

I love guns. I can’t tell you what it’s like

in the evening when I’m cleaning

my guns. It helps me find peace.

I have AK-47s, M-16s, tommy guns,

you name it, I got it. All legal.

Then I get up in the morning

to come here, and a guy gives me

shit in the parking lot.

I wanted to kill him.

Don’t worry. It’s been forty years,

and I haven’t shot anybody yet.

V. Ron: Joining the Group

I met Bobby at the Vet Center

when I went there for help.

He was in the same therapy group.

The first day, when I heard some

of the things he said, I knew

he was in his place. That began

my indoctrination into his bulldog

side. He was hard core, and I

liked that. He asked me to join

this Vietnam Veterans of America

chapter. He said, Bring in twenty

dollars and your DD214 next week.

I kept making excuses, so he said,

Just bring in your DD214, and I’ll

pay the twenty dollars. I didn’t really

want to join, but the thought of owing

him twenty dollars was worse,

so I came in the next week

with my paperwork and dues.

I am truly grateful to him for

caring enough to get me involved.

VI. Ron: Hurricane Sandy

Bobby and I went to New York

to help veterans after Hurricane Sandy.

One rainy day, we spent an hour

in the parking lot discussing

the problems of jelly doughnuts

hoping no one would show up

before the doughnut issue

was resolved. Even when

he was doing something

serious, he did not have

to be serious all the time.

When it came time to load up

the truck, Bobby was in the storage

unit and Jack was in the trailer.

I was in the middle getting wet

in the rain passing boxes.

I asked, Why am I the only one

getting wet? Bobby said,

Because you were the only one

who was late. How can you

argue with that logic?

VII. Bobby: The Roofer

I went to the VA for help.

The lady asked me what

I could do. I told her,

I got a fifth-grade education.

I fought in the jungles

for the Marines.

Then I spent 39 years

as a roofer before I

fell off a roof

and broke my back.

You tell me, What

do YOU think I can do?

VIII. Jimmy: The Cane Battle

I try to sit near Bobby at events.

Very few others seem to want to.

Bobby has been committing

suicide by food. He stuffs himself.

Between injuries and obesity,

he can hardly move.

I have Bobby on one side,

Peter on the other.

They each have canes now.

Peter hates Bobby.

When Bobby interrupts,

Peter swings his cane

at Bobby over my body.

I put my arms up to break up the battle.

Bobby toddles out like a child learning

to walk for the first time.

In the corridor, he cries.

Melvin has to go out to calm him down,

but Bobby quits the group.

IX. Melvin: In the Corridor

Bobby stood out there and cried like a baby.

He swore at me up and down,

telling me I’m always taking sides

against him. I tell him I’m not taking

any more shit. We lost two good

potential members that day.

They came to check out the group.

You blame them for wondering

if it’s always like this? I don’t want

to be disrespected like that again.

X. Larry: Respecting Women

Bobby swore in front of the women.

I grew up being told you don’t

disrespect women. He shouldn’t be

swearing in front of women like that.

XI. Peter: The Toilet

I don’t want Bobby

coming to my house

for our next meeting.

He’s so fat he might

break my toilet

or something.

XII. Melvin: Late Night Calls

Bobby calls me up at 11:00 at night.

It takes me 45 minutes to get there

and 45 minutes to get back home.

Then I spend a couple of hours

at his home helping him out.

I can’t keep doing that.

You know that dog he has?

Armani? He’s a comfort dog.

He’s there to take care of Bobby.

You know how Bobby hurt his leg?

He couldn’t get Armani out of the house

to go pee, so by the time he finally

got the dog out, it had to go so bad

and pulled so hard that Bobby fell over.

So I teach Armani how to go in Bobby’s bathroom.

I set up some paper there.

I even put a diaper on the dog.

I can’t keep doing this.

I’m through with Bobby.

XIII. Bobby: Armani the Comfort Dog

Armani’s my friend. My only one.

He’s family to me. Look at him.

He’s got his head on my foot.

You put on his vest and he becomes

a comfort dog. He begins working.

Take it off and he’s a regular dog again.

You know he can take clothes out of the dryer?

Press buttons on the elevator for me?

It’s incredible what he can do.

We even made him a member of the group.

And he’s a great chick magnet.

XIV. Bobby: The Return

I came back to the group again.

I really need to be here.

XV. Bobby: The VA Hospital

You know they won’t let me

keep my dog Armani here?

What’s that all about!

You know, I’m not doing real good.

And they’re doing nothin’ for me,

nothin’. Let’s go have a cigarette.

XVI. Melvin: Life Support

I got some bad news I need to share.

Bobby’s in Boston at Brigham

and Woman’s Hospital.

His family’s going in today,

and the doctors are going

to take him off life support.

I know you loved him.

That’s why I called you

personally to let you know.

XVII. Ron: The Funeral

When I was having problems,

my wife told me to either get help

or get out. I love my wife so I

went to the VA to find assistance.

One of the first guys I met was Bobby.

He’s the only guy who can say

I love you to my wife.

He used to help me pick up flowers

for all of the veterans’ funerals.

This morning, the lady at the flower shop

asked me, Hey, where’s your friend?

I told her, These flowers are for him.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

Readers’ Choice Award Winner

[download audio]

__________

Jimmy Pappas: “One of my last conversations with Bobby before he died went something like this. Jimmy: I’m going to make you famous in a poem, Bobby. Bobby: I don’t want no lousy poem. Jimmy: No, it’s not going to be a fancy poem. It’s going to be a good poem. Bobby: Okay, but I don’t want no rhymes. So rest in peace, Bobby. I made you famous in a poem with no rhymes that I wrote over a three-year time period. And it’s a good poem.”