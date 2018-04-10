April 10, 2018

Erik Campbell

THE MAN KISSED THE LETTER

The man kissed the letter slowly

Before dropping it in the mailbox.

It felt awkward dropping

My gas bill in after this.

Even my packet of poems

Couldn’t help, whittled down

To imprecise love letters,

Photocopied for any and all comers.

And I felt suddenly as shameless

As a man in a bar teaching

A pretty woman to shoot pool.

This is nothing new to you.

You’ve seen the man

Kissing the letter.

Perchance you’ve been the man

In the bar. As for me,

Anymore I’ll take any scrap of shame

That the Greeks left us.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

__________

Erik Campbell: “One afternoon in the summer of 1994 I was driving to work and I heard Garrison Keillor read Stephen Dunn’s poem ‘Tenderness’ on The Writer’s Almanac. After he finished the poem I pulled my car over and sat for some time. I had to. That is why I write poems. I want to make somebody else late for work.” (website)