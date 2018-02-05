February 5, 2018

“Tilting at Windmills” by Alan C. FoxPosted by

Alan C. Fox

TILTING AT WINDMILLS

So many windmills dotted
the landscape of my life—

those tall, twirling towers
of challenge and of change.

And ofttimes, still, I mount
my steady, weary steed

to hurl myself at windmills
that are no longer there.

from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

__________

Alan C. Fox: “My prose writing springs from perspiration. I can sit down and write a decent or better blog or book chapter any time, preferably morning or evening. My poetry writing, however, springs from inspiration, which is a fleeting chimera which disappears unless I pay attention and write it down at once. ‘Tilting at Windmills’ covers a lot of territory, and pleases me.” (web)

Rattle Logo

Related Poems: