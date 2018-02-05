February 5, 2018

TILTING AT WINDMILLS
So many windmills dotted
the landscape of my life—
those tall, twirling towers
of challenge and of change.
And ofttimes, still, I mount
my steady, weary steed
to hurl myself at windmills
that are no longer there.
—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017
Alan C. Fox: “My prose writing springs from perspiration. I can sit down and write a decent or better blog or book chapter any time, preferably morning or evening. My poetry writing, however, springs from inspiration, which is a fleeting chimera which disappears unless I pay attention and write it down at once. ‘Tilting at Windmills’ covers a lot of territory, and pleases me.” (web)