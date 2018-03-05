March 5, 2018

Sue O’Dea

THE SORROW’S MINE

What shame in homelessness? The sorrow’s mine.

No break of stride. No turn of eye.

I am a heavy coat. A cardboard sign.

I had a husband and a daughter fine,

but lost them years ago with no goodbye.

What shame in homelessness? The sorrow’s mine.

As winter wails I ride the subway lines.

Invisible to sun, to rain-bowed sky.

I am a heavy coat. A cardboard sign.

Days gone I set firm faith on the divine.

Begged, Jesus don’t you let our baby die.

What shame in homelessness? The sorrow’s mine.

I lit white candles for our girl. A shrine.

But prayers don’t work. The chapel preachers lied.

I am a heavy coat. A cardboard sign.

I taste my God in red communion wine

and watch the tapers gutter in the aisle.

What shame in homelessness? The sorrow’s mine.

I am a heavy coat. A cardboard sign.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

Sue O’Dea: “I write poetry because I like the way that playing with the rhythm and meaning of a tight set of words brings me to an understanding of issues in life. I find that writing in form often distills the poem down to the essential truth of itself, and I enjoy the challenges of creating a poem within the confines of the form.”