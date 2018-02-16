February 16, 2018

Meredith Davies Hadaway

GENEALOGY

after Betsy Sholl

One parent was a river, the other was the tide.

She wandered through her day—she had her ups

and downs.

One was a candle, the other a chandelier—all those

little prisms bending light. No wonder she was bright—

but scattered.

One tinkered, the other shopped.

She puzzled over wheels and springs—then

gave up and bought a watch.

One spoke in numbers, the other, verbs.

She calculated miles ahead by

step and slide.

One flew across the night in streaks of dust, the other

faded out of sight, she’d lost

her wings.

One parent left me a piano, the other a pup.

Now I write songs only a dog

can sing.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

__________

Meredith Davies Hadaway: “Not long after my mother passed away I came across Betsy Sholl’s wonderful poem, ‘Genealogy.’ She inspired me to think about origins and endings and the family dynamics that serve as rocket fuel for poetry. Many others have responded to her poem. This is my attempt to join the conversation.” (web)