February 15, 2018

Richard Luftig

THE EXACT CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE

What if the big bang

could be played in reverse,

taking everything back

that didn’t work, didn’t pull

its weight, like one of those

circus clown cars

with the tape run backwards,

everyone disappearing

back inside until all

that’s left is the joke?

An old Sioux man once

told me that invading white men

made so many paintings

of bison that soon there were none

left to hunt. I sigh and wish

there was someone

out there still willing

to take my picture.

—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002

Tribute to Teachers

__________

Richard Luftig: “Poetry must be accessible and meaningful to everyday people in their everyday lives. They should be able to read a poem and say, ‘Yes that’s me and my life!'”

__________

Editor’s Note: Congratulations to Jimmy Pappas, winner of the 2017 Rattle Poetry Prize Readers’ Choice Award. For more information and reader commentary, click here.