February 14, 2018

Bill Glose

PHASES OF ERASURE: A SOLDIER’S JOURNEY

I. Phase Line Whiskey

“Love” was the first word uttered after “Mama” and “Papa,”

who scratched your babbling language into a memory book

to mark milestones from your childhood, a dictionary that grew

wide as distance between stars. The first time a new principle

was introduced—gravity keeps us down; it’s impossible

to disappear—you always questioned why. Your parents

encouraged you to walk, to run, to leap. Your mind knew

nothing of boundaries, the barriers preventing fantasies

from becoming real. In your world, matters of the soul

harmonized with crickets’ heartbeats. When neighborhood kids

trampled the line of daylilies by the duck pond, you cried,

confused by cheerful shows of power and dominance.

Your lust was for all things green and growing. Not a thing

flew in the blue sky that did not make you want to soar.

Fireworks on Fourth of July made you think of kaleidoscopes—

the sparkled bombs exploding high up in the black—and

the tattered, tumbling, cardboard shrapnel of falling leaves.

Dreams full of joy, a boy in your pajamas flying out of bed,

no pain when you thudded to the carpet in a room filled

with Matchbox cars and toy soldiers. Your last thought

on nights when the full moon swallowed your window,

wondering if tomorrow you might wake up on its foreign soil,

wondering whether life would be cockeyed peering down through

your window like a mourner peeking into a grave or if

your beating heart would still find magic among its craters.

God knows how many times you took apart toasters and clocks,

having to know what slows the hour hand, which cog locks in

with which gear to combat the slippage of seconds.

And how many times you picked through trash cans,

searching every nook, prying apart shadows until

each hidden treasure becomes yours. The only enemy

you’d ever known was ignorance; the only mystery:

how every unturned stone did not ignite everyone’s curiosity.

“Who can hide the longest?” was your favorite

game, the cavern behind your captain’s bed becoming

an improvised fort in which you’d sit for hours,

imagining devices that might make you invisible,

that might make your ridiculous wants come true.

You longed to turn the magic spinning through your body

into something tangible, an overcoat you could drape

over inanimate objects to give them life, to fill

every empty space with ideas stitched from the fabric

of your dictionary, until the last void stoppers with

the very last word. Your parents took away your only pet,

a turtle, after exploring fingers got stuck a third time

in its shell. Asking, “But what is inside?” You hated

not touching the answer, something so full of possibility.

II. Phase Line Alpha

“Love” was the first word

scratched

from your dictionary

the first principle

to disappear . Your parents

knew

nothing of the

real world, matters of the

heart

trampled by

power and

lust . Not a thing

flew in the blue sky that did not make you

think of

bombs and

shrapnel .

Dreams of

pain filled

Your

nights ,

wondering if tomorrow foreign soil

would be

your grave

your beating heart

knows how time

slows in

combat

how

every shadow

becomes The enemy

how every unturned stone

can hide

an improvised

device that

wants

to turn your body

into an

inanimate object , to

empty

your dictionary, until the

last word

in its shell is hate

.

III. Phase Line Romeo

nothing

matters

Not

the blue sky not

Dreams of

tomorrow

your

beating heart

slows

becomes

stone

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

[download audio]

__________

Bill Glose: “For ten years after serving in the Army, I followed the example of my father, a Vietnam veteran, and kept my experiences as a combat platoon leader bottled inside. Then I started attending open mics where each time a poet shared his or her personal burden the crowd would lift them up. It was then I started writing my war, the long-kept secrets and the hidden pains leaking out one cathartic driblet at a time.” (web)