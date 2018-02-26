February 26, 2018

Alison Luterman

GOLD HAT

Morning; I wake to an empty house.

That quietness.

Sun’s tipped his gold hat

over the hills, beyond the condo complex

where Mr. and Mrs. Domestic Violence

are sleeping it off. Kids trudge

to school, knee socks and backpacks.

The news, of course, is dismal.

Yet glints of magic persist:

jay’s glitterwing, silver snail trail, peach bud.

Olly olly in free is something we used to yodel

when we were kids,

meaning you who were playing dead

get up and race as fast as you can

to home base.

Today I call my beloved vanished friends

back from wherever they went—

he who lived in music

like a mansion with infinite rooms,

she who wheeled herself down to the ocean

to face infinity head on.

Know that I’m watching for you now

from whatever big tree you’re hiding behind—

in pollen mote and leaf-flicker,

in every eyeless beam of light.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

__________

Alison Luterman: “A lot of my poems are about my neighborhood, or take place in my neighborhood. Clearly, I don’t get out enough. But jokes aside, enough happens here every day to fill a thousand books. And I only get glimpses of most of it. I try to be an honest chronicler of my time and place.” (web)