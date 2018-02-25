February 25, 2018

Brian Wiora

A POLITICAL POEM

A political poem is an egg with a Trojan horse inside it, is

the dead children with their hands stretched out, is the children

dying, is the sound that winter makes when it reaches the end

of snow, is the final cut of a postwar dream, is a dream I had

where all the children mocked me for my indifference, my living,

is cold, is crucified, is never a metaphor, is an AR-15

with a Trojan horse inside it, is how you woke me up and said

the children are over, is the smell of old blood, is my mother

forgetting the code to open the garage door, is a marionette

box-locked after its bewildering performance

at the St. Jude’s Children’s Theatre, is the way I wake up

to the news of another mass shooting, is another mass shooting,

is the children singing Ring Around the Rosie

without any knowledge of the plague, is the plague

of indifference, is a marionette inside a Trojan horse,

is Harry Nilsson spitting blood on the microphone to impress

John Lennon, is when Lennon said The Beatles were more

popular than Jesus Christ, is cold, is crucified, is when

my mother introduced me to The Beatles, is when

my mother forgot the code to the garage door,

is when you called me and left a strange voicemail

about space and time and what you need, what we owe

each other when one of us falls off the wagon again

and becomes the scotch and matches, is a dance club

in Orlando, a cinema in Colorado, a brother

fighting brother, is when snug guns go bang and blaze

the open pasture, is when the Soviets shot Tsar Alexander’s family

and the men died in their suits but the women survived

because their diamond embroidered dresses

blocked the bullets and the Soviets kept shooting but the women

wouldn’t die and they thought it was the elderhand of God

pushing away the bullets, is cold, is crucified,

is when we watched the documentary about the escape

of Anastasia and you said how sad and I asked

how sad was it, is dead children dying with their hands

shot off, is a weapon of mass destruction, is a lie,

is my mother with a tired snore so loud no matter

how many pillows I place over my head, is

our sick addiction to video games where one player shoots

and the other automatically respawns, is a closet

where Patty Hearst was kept alive until she became Tania

and fought for the Symbionese, is a child wondering why

the skies are blue when they should be happy,

is a father silently doubting our emotional response to blue,

is when a father says do as I say, not as I do,

is when Absolom’s father held his dying son in his arms

and said my son, my son, what has become of you,

is how winter folds over because it is cold, is crucified,

is Roy Harper’s only take on that fat cigar, is children dying

of secondhand smoke, is Syd Barret brushing his teeth

with a crazy diamond shining inside him, is an AR-15

without any regulation, is without you—the eye

of Annie Oakley’s apple, the Adam and Eve of it all

is the original gut shot, is the white of wide eyes,

is the martyr’s original endeavor, is Peter’s well-washed feet

by the cold hands of the soon to be crucified, is the service

where the pastor sends his thoughts and prayers to dead children

with their hands stretched out, is Clare Torrey’s scream

on the first side of Dark Side, is the false surprise

when I learn my mother has that incurable disease of aging,

is the marionette’s way of pretending he has limbs

with a gentle stretch, is when you said

you don’t need me anymore, is my clutch against the grain,

is my wave of sorrow do not drown me now, is the slush

that turns from frozen water, is my mother’s brain

with a Trojan horse inside it, is the children, the children,

is a God I need but cannot believe in.

—from Poets Respond

February 25, 2018

Brian Wiora: “This is a poem inspired by the aftermath of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.” (web)