February 27, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2018: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Muse” by Laura Christensen. “Getting Sober” was written by James Croal Jackson for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2018, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

James Croal Jackson

GETTING SOBER

If I don’t watch it, this lake

is vodka and I won’t care I don’t

know how to swim. Getting sober

is like that. I go out into the world

and look you in the eyes and say

I’m fine. I’m having a good time

and you go on never knowing

I was half-underwater, that

there was a monster trying

to make its way to the surface

and I had to push him down.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2018, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor: “Rather than illustrating the scene with words, James Croal Jackson uses the image as a metaphor to illustrate his poem. It’s a short, simple poem with a powerful and profound message that I kept thinking about long after reading, and will stay for a long time. So much lurks beneath the surface of each of us—and so much lurks beneath the surface of this poem.”