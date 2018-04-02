April 2, 2018

Rhina P. Espaillat

HOW TIRESOME

How tiresome, this dying, not at once,

you think, but incrementally, as year

by year—or, as of late, every few months:

this spate of thefts by those who leave us here.

A lifelong friend takes half your youth, then some

old dear pilfers the rest, and then your spouse

makes off with all the life there was to come,

till nothing’s worth the chores around this house

that you inhabit—that you are. But when

new sprouts throw off the weight of last year’s leaves—

February’s wreckage—it seems right again

to feed and water them. You know they’re thieves,

the young already plotting their goodbye.

Nevertheless you think, Just one more try.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Rhina P. Espaillat: “Why do I write? At first, in my native Spanish, I did it for the simple joy of dancing to my own words. Later, in English—the language in which I grasped the not-simple that underlies the music of speech—I learned to write to celebrate what I love, feel my way through experiences I can’t manage to think through, mourn losses, give thanks for what’s left, and prepare for the possible loss of more.”