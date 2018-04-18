April 18, 2018

Rayon Lennon

HEARD

I am still

Alive so

I move out

Of my doc’s

Cave-like office

And let the sun

Sip tears

From my

Pooling eyes.

I learned

I am

Dying

But all this

Psychic

Pain is nothing

If death will

Erase it.

I am still

Alive so I

Buy Jamaican

Food at

A Jamaican

Restaurant

And savor

The muddy

Sauce

Of the brown

Stew while

Ogling

The sunny

Jamaican

Cashier who

Looks me

Dead in

The eye

And tells

Me love

Is not dead

But on life

Support.

I say

I learned

I am dying

And she laughs

And says good

One. I laugh

Too to keep

The unknown

At bay. Cuddled

Dogs whine

Like babies

To me. I will

Never have babies.

I let that sink

Deep and forget

It. Though

I can’t.

I’m still alive

As I move by

A park teeming

With laughing

Children. The sun

Finds comfort

In a crib of trees.

And suddenly fall

Shines with greater

Focus, wind-carried

Orphaned leaves

Serenade streets.

I like to think

I’m dreaming

But the horn

From a sick car

Brings up

Reality. A young

Woman of about

20 models by.

She doesn’t even

Acknowledge me

And I imagine

That’s how death

Is—a gorgeous

Woman oozing

By without seeing

Me. She’s decked

In super tight

Whitish yoga pants.

Her ass bouncing

Like a basket-

Ball, her hair knocking

On her ass like

A good dribbler. I get

Hard and it makes

Me sad to think

I haven’t made

Love to enough

Angel-faced women

And now I’m on

The edge of leaving

Earth. I may

Attend a brothel,

I chuckle, that’s heaven.

I suddenly believe

In Heaven, a place

Of no worries, but not

Hell, a cruel

Fairytale.

I am still

Alive so I

Hoop it up

With some

Kids. My jump-

Shot is still

Alive and I rain

Threes. The kids

Tackle me

But I cannot

Be stopped

Like death.

At home,

An ancient

Apartment on

Edgewood Ave.,

I make love

To myself

Imagining

Coming

Like leaving this

Pretty awful

World.

Someone once

Said death

Is the ultimate

Orgasm. I am still

Alive so I shower

Slowly, allowing

The massaging

Water to cure

My worries.

I am still alive

So I enter

My wound-red

Sentra to go see

My father, the sky

Is a new version

Of blue. I am

Still alive so

I note how Father

Creaks with a cane

From an accident

With a crane

At work several

Years ago.

Blind in one

Eye, one and a half

Legs, cracked

Ribs. Are you

Okay? I say.

He says, I am

Dying. We are all

Dying. Even

The newborn is

Marching towards

Death. I say,

Who have you

Been reading, Dad?

He laughs. Wind

Nods the trees. He says

He recently

Flew to Jamaica

Where he built

A house overlooking

A sea-big

Woodland. I tell

Him I love him

Even though I know

He’s a womanizer,

Who left me

In Jamaica when

I was born

To marry America.

He once owned two

Wives at once, Mom

In Jamaica, and a cold

Woman in Connecticut.

Plus a woman in

Every parish.

But he’s never felt

Connected because he is

The unwanted

Product of an affair

Between his aunt’s

Hubby and his

Mom. So the father

So the son.

Dad once

Told me life

Is really freaking

Short and the only

Place to find joy

Is in a woman’s smile.

Heaven is a beautiful

Gal, he had said.

Go find you some.

He doesn’t know

What to say. So

I tell him

I love him again,

And he says

Your face

Has always told

Me something

Different.

Not now, I say.

I really love

You, Dad.

What’s wrong?

He says. Nothing,

I say. I say, Thank

You for bringing

Me to America,

A place like

Heaven if you

Want it to be.

I am still alive

So I fly

To Canada

To see

My mom, who

Is anger fighting

Godliness.

She greets

Me at the airport

Dressed in a sunny

Dark green dress. How

Is Trump’s

America? she

Wants to know.

I say, He doesn’t

Take office

Until 2017, Mom.

Her face softens.

I don’t call

Her Mom often.

Son, she says.

I’ve missed

You. Come stay

In Canada for good.

Trees scroll by

Like crumbled

Paper. Her barber

Husband is driving.

His night vision

Is poor, and he nurses

The car along.

I say, I don’t know

About living in Canada.

I have to see

How bad things

Get in the U.S., Ma.

The moon dangles

Like a dying bulb

Over clusters of houses

Followed by wide

Open spaces. I see

More houses than people

In Canada, it seems.

The streets are cleaner

Than a germaphobe’s

Place. But it’s wickedly cold,

Like the air has teeth

That nibbles at your senses.

And there is a silence

Everywhere like light

That never goes out. Mom’s

Condo sits like a nest

Of bricks on a mountain

That looks like the back

Of a dinosaur. I am

Still alive so I head

Out with my step-

Father’s 23-year-old

Son, Rick, who

Is so beautiful

Women look away

When he glides by,

Less they get sucked

Into wanting him. The women

Who look at him

Slither up and beg

Him for directions

And tell him they like

His moon-bright shoes.

He looks like a brown

Brad Pitt. It’s sickening

To think my life has been

This hell because I’m

Not beautiful. As we head

Downtown women throw

Themselves at Rick and all

He does is grin and jerk

His head back to look at

Me to make sure I’m catching

It all. It’s confusing.

I thought women played

Tight to get into. In the mirror

Of the cloud-touching glass

Building I see that my teeth

Are buck and yellow

And that my mother never

Took the time to fetch

Me braces the way she

Never got me glasses

But got glasses for herself.

I could stand to lose

20 pounds. My head is

As round as a deflating

Basketball. The black

People in Canada look

Like they carry a lighter

Weight of racism. The cops

Don’t seem to want to shoot

Everyone. The clean air

Clears my senses. The black

Men stroll with grateful

White women. The black

Women are so gorgeous

They appear like flowers

Somehow sprouting

In the deadly cold.

Rick’s beauty lights

The streets. Pale groups

Of women stop him

To ask him if he’s a movie

Star. I’m still alive so I get

Jealous and tell him

I’ll see him whenever later.

He says, No problem

Mon, in his poor

Jamaican accent.

When I get back

To the condo I see

That Mom has this after-

Cried face, and I ask

Her what’s wrong?

And she says she has

Missed out on my life.

Her face is as soft

As a swamp from bleaching

Creams. She is short

Like a middle schooler

With an unending supply

Of sarcasm and stories

Dug up from our past

Countryside lives

In Jamaica. I tell her

I love her and her face

Hardens into puzzlement.

She locks her

Eyes, and I think

She has been waiting

For me to say that ever

Since I was thirteen

And she left me

For good in Jamaica

So she could

Reunite with her

Deadbeat preacher father

Here in Canada. She unlocks

Her eyes with a smile

As dark comes

On like a comforter.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

Rattle Poetry Prize Winner

Rayon Lennon: “I moonlight as a clinical therapist and in one session last fall I asked a client to write a forgiveness letter to himself; and in another session, I asked the same client to write a forgiveness letter to someone who has hurt him. I wrote my own forgiveness letters as well, which gave birth to this poem. I should also mention that I am a Barrel Child. The phrase ‘Barrel Children’ refers to, in particular, Jamaican children whose parents—compelled by social and economic challenges—choose to leave their children behind in Jamaica to pursue economic opportunities in other countries such as Canada, England, and the United States of America. These parents then send back barrels full of food and clothes and other items to their children. A good many of the children left behind face physiological and psychological challenges. I have devoted my life to correcting this problem. It’s easy to say too that this lightly fictionalized poem was informed by the shock of watching Trump win the election last November and our ensuing crush on Canada. Or that this poem is a meditation on mortality, in general. In some ways, it’s an elegy for the life I could have lived. It’s a letter and a prayer to a God I tend to disappoint but who continues to fill my life with otherworldly blessings; a forgiveness letter to my parents too, who I love dearly, though—for complicated reasons—I don’t believe I’ve ever told them I love them (except in poems). They have done the best they could for me and for that I’m forever grateful. It’s a love letter to New Haven, Connecticut; Hamilton, Canada; and all of Jamaica. And finally, a thank-you letter to and an elegy for Derek Walcott, the towering, Nobel-winning, Caribbean poet and my literary father (though I’ve never met him) who left this world last spring and whose life was, like mine now, an answered prayer.” (web)