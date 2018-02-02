February 2, 2018

Brendan Constantine

HARPING

How have I walked so far, filled so many hats

with leaves, to find a forest where no leaves fall,

where each new page grows out upon the last

and the boughs lay down like the arms of cloaks

in a cloakroom. The wind speaks up, loses its way,

starts over. I drop my arms, too, and think silly

thoughts about prayer. How have I slept so long

that I’m this awake. I’ve so much reading to do

and for once I’m up to it, starting with the nearest

branch. With bread and a lantern I could read

into the night. With no lantern I could be night

dreaming aloud for each tree. When was it I

decided to stay poor, poor as a library, so I could

walk like this. Where did I set my hat. The smell

of mud, of books wasting in the mud, sweetens

into something like straw. It’s a red smell, but not

urgent. Nothing’s urgent here, certainly not these

questions. I ask them because even the mouse

has a song and the mockingbird mocks it openly

and the river tends to digress and hangers

chime in a cloakroom. This is the sound the air

makes with me.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

[download audio]

__________

Brendan Constantine: “I get a lot of inspiration from just going out and pretending I’ve never been to this planet before. It’s a great way to remember just how absurd, strange, beautiful, and unlikely everything is around you. If I can stay in that childish frame of mind, in that place of possibility where you watch somebody get into an elevator, the doors close, then open again and five people come out, and it occurs to you, ‘That’s where you go to become five people!’ Or you cut your hair and more grows out, and you cut your hair and more grows out, and you deduce, ‘The human head must be packed with hair.’ If I can practice daily astonishment, I find that I’m a little more pleasant, patient, and forgiving.” (web)