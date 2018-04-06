April 6, 2018

Nancy Kangas

I LIKE HER

But she sends too many texts.

When I see her it’s okay. Not great but it gets better

the more we sit together and if we have beers.

In the morning it’s no good.

She is a high-pitched fly strafing my temples.

I want to take some or all of her clothes off

and rub myself inside her. All day I lift

boards and tools and get tired.

She comes over with this bounce and says,

What should I do with my life? What is everything?

She wants talk. I like talk, some talk.

She wants to be my girlfriend. That is not

going to happen. It is a river I cannot cross.

I just want to rub myself inside her.

Inside the other ones. Inside them all.

They are birds because I have heard them

hit their wings against the window.

Breathing is all they are. Their chests heave,

their necks twist to see if there is danger.

I want to hold them on their backs in the palm

of my hand. Thumb and middle finger a necklace,

to pin them, so I can stroke their bellies

with my fingers as they lie still with their fears

and let me soothe their feathers

until their breathing evens

or their hearts stop.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Nancy Kangas: “I write about what fascinates and confuses me. For a while, I circled and circled the feeling of being trapped. But I couldn’t untangle myself. Then, I tried letting someone else do the talking.” (web)