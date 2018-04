Isley Ellington (age 4)

VANILLA SWEETPIE THE DRAGON

There was a crescent moon

with the dragon.

In the morning, there was a sun

and stars came up. And there was a boat.

The dragon blowed fire at all the things in the picture.

The sun,

the stars,

even the crescent moon and even herself.

She even blowed fire on her fire.

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Isley Ellington:: “I want people to laugh when they look at it. I like to share them with friends.”