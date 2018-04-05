April 5, 2018

MEARCSTAPA
for the fall of Tiangong-1
I am coming home, The Line-Walker,
who walks between up and down, heaven
and ground. Because, here “ethereal”
means lonely and “star-lit” means
dark. I am no closer to God the way
a bridge is no closer to either side.
I am falling unburdened, Babel returning
to origin and singularity- at peace
to be back in place. I will find
a resting spot, one plop into the ocean
when my wings have burned off.
—from Poets Respond
Gardner Dorton: “On Monday, the Tiangong-1 space station fell into the southern Pacific Ocean. Tiangong is literally translated as ‘heavenly palace,’ and MEARCSTAPA is an acronym for ‘Monsters: The Experimental Association for the Research of Cryptozoology Through Scholarly Theory and Practical Application.'” (web)