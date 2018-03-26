March 26, 2018

Barbara Lydecker Crane

LOVE REFRAINS

a ghazal

Mom banged her hairbrush down in a reprimand of love.

“What an awful question! You don’t understand love.

“Of course Dad loves you. How can you question that?

He doesn’t have to blare it out, like a brass band of love.

“You aren’t a princess to be coddled on a lap or praised

without good reason. That’s a never-never land of love.

“Your father works hard, with a great deal on his mind.

Now don’t go causing trouble, making a demand of love.

“Yes, I know he yells and sends you to your room a lot.

But be glad he never hits you with the backhand of love.

“Once, banished to your room, you drew a picture poem

for him. I watched him beam at you with unplanned love.

“He said he’s proud of you. I’ve heard him tell you twice.”

She brushed my hair, hard. “Barb, that’s a brand of love.”

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Barbara Lydecker Crane: “When I first took a poetry class in 2005 (by chance), and the teacher was focusing on formalist poems that semester (by chance), I felt as if a fuse in me had been lit, and I’ve been writing both light and serious poems ever since, always in meter and almost always in rhyme.”