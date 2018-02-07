February 7, 2018

Fred Fox

NERO

Nero fiddled while Rome burned.

He was secure on

one of the seven hills.

His larder was full.

His coffers overflowed with gold.

He was the supreme ruler.

Below, in all directions,

the sky was lit up

by fires of his burning city.

He took it all in, feeling immune

from the ravages below.

Nero was above it all.

From his fiddle

flowed gentle melodies of joy

and the sweetness of life.

He was mired in his own invincibility.

But what would he have to rule over

after his city was burned?

We sneer at Nero as a fool.

We are superior, know better.

We have atomic missiles.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

__________

Fred Fox: “At 103 years old, I still look up and say, ‘If anyone is listening, thank you for another nice day!’ In poetry I boil things down to an essence.”