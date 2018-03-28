March 28, 2018

Kayla Czaga

GIRL LIKE

A girl like you once sold her period panties

on the internet for eighty dollars plus shipping.

She quit the swim team to sleep more.

She thought she was the only girl to be softly

devastated on the back of a motorcycle, breathing

his hair in, getting highway-high in the hours

between curfew and the missing person’s report.

A girl like you once knew how

to solve for x with calculator accuracy.

A girl like you once liked girls. She sat on her

bed lacing girl fingers together.

In the rose light from the glitter lamp, her body

looked factory-perfect. She was like

a Ouija board hands ghosted

over, spelling out b-a-l-s-a-m,

s-o-a-k, a-m-b-i-g-u-o-u-s. A girl

like you once haunted that girl’s skin for years.

The night settled its thick sediment inside

of a girl like you and no one whispered to her,

Darling, that feeling is just the gin

you had for dinner—you will live through

this night and many others.

If I had a nickel for every time a girl like you

couldn’t buy a belt to hold up her end

of the story I could buy a belt.

A girl like you once phoned TEEN HELPLINE

every afternoon for three months but never felt any better.

She couldn’t say algebra without giggling.

Once she got an anonymous e-mail

calling her an arrogant cunt and got arrogant

cunt silk-screened onto a t-shirt.

Like so many girls, she watched her car

getting acne in the hailstorm of high-pressure feelings—

quiet your heart, darling, it’s only a car alarm.

A girl like you once took her rose quartz to the river

and threw it so hard into spring runoff she bruised

a salmon. Snails made the rocks wet with their bodies, but

when she returned home, her rose quartz was still

glowing on her windowsill and love still

pooled like pantyhose in her shoes.

It doesn’t make any sense, this girling,

lining your eyes so deliberately before

making strangers wet with your body.

She stopped eating until she saw god

in the cliff face of Elizabeth Mountain.

She had her tit pics circulated by the hockey

team’s boy god and tried to off herself.

I’m sorry I held your heart down with the sole

of my sneaker. Once a girl like you

did that to me when I thought she was just trying

to teach me how to hotwire a car.

She waited until university to google how

to masturbate because a body like hers

came sans instruction manual.

A girl like you once loved a boy but love

held her words hostage like a dog in a hot car

and no good Samaritan came along to crowbar her

windshield. Darling, did your feelings suffocate?

A girl like you blew all her money on a one-way

ticket to Ann Arbor to meet a Twitter stranger,

but couldn’t step onto the train.

Girls like you go around breaking

in, stealing stranger’s jackets and wearing

them to bonfires. Darling, when a girl

like you busts you open, she will take

six dollars and twenty-three cents

and that mixtape you love more

than anything, but you will get over it.

A girl like you once got over it.

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Kayla Czaga: “I grew up in a fairly isolated town in northern British Columbia where I was often bored and lonely and sad. Reading books, and writing things down, often made me feel better. This August I celebrated my ten-year anniversary of fleeing my hometown. While my feelings these days are less angsty and acute, books still keep me company and help me live my life. ‘Girl Like’ is a collection of things that happened to me and other sad northern girls I know.” (web)