#27 – Summer 2007

$7.00

Category:

Description

Tribute to Slam Poetry

Conversations with
Marc Kelly Smith & Patricia Smith

 

Releasing June 2007, issue #27 features a tribute to the most vibrant scene in contemporary poetry. Beginning in the Green Mill Lounge in 1986, the audience-scored performance poetry phenomenon has spread around the world, drawing crowds of thousands. Yet no major literary magazine had ever done the genre justice. Rattle remedies that problem by including a free, full-length audio CD of performances by 19 of the best poets, including 11 National Slam Champions. This popular issue is by far our widest selling and remains a reader-favorite.

Especially for the issue, Alan Fox interviews the founder of Slam Poetry, Marc Kelly Smith, and 4-time National Slam Champion and National Book Award Finalist Patricia Smith.

 

Slam Poets
Susan B.A. Somers-Willett Introduction: Can Slam Poetry Matter?
Roger Bonair-Agard Mandate
Grace Bruenderman Piraha
Marlon O. Carey Every Element Is Relevant
Kevin Coval The Day Jam Master Jay Died
Katie F-S Two Bits
Regie Gibson Eulogy of Jimi Christ
Carlos Andrés Gómez “What’s Genocide?”
Alvin Lau To My Hair
Taylor Mali What Teachers Make
Jack McCarthy The Whole Chalupa
Karyna McGlynn My 3rd 9AM Appointment…
Anis Mojgani The Branches Are Full and These Orchards Heavy
Cradle
Jeremy Richards T.S. Eliot’s Lost Hip Hop Poem
Thadra Sheridan After the Bowling Stopped
Marc Kelly Smith I Wanted to Be
My Father’s Coat
Patricia Smith Building Nicole’s Mama
Buddy Wakefield Convenience Stores

Poetry
Sally Albiso Castrati
John Amen Triptych
Shannon Amidon Midnight
Caleb Barber I Went in With My Hands Up
Michelle Bitting The Sacrifice
Laurie Blauner Peculiar Crimes
Katherine Bode-Lang Spring Melt
Trina Burke The Service
Antonia Clark Famous Last Words
Barbara Crooker Question Mark and the Mysterious
Nika Cruz Under the Shadows
Audio Available Todd Davis Indian Summer
Black Water
Kristen Dewald Lively Lips
Marco A. Domínguez The Edge
Derek Economy Accidental Potatoes
György Faludy Aurora Borealis
Chris Featherman The Fisherman
Brent Fisk Present
Charlene Fix Africa Party
Alan Fox A Stewardess Smile
Cassandra Glickman Insecticide
Christopher Goodrich Telling the Truth to Daughters
Sam Hamill Cairo Qasidah
Peter Harris Will Buddhism Survive?
Elizabeth Hoover Attempt
Luisa A. Igloria Circle of Cranes
D.R. James The Day I Got My Timing Down
Mark Evan Johnston Motel Night Attendant
David Kelly-Hedrick In the Bleachers
Krista Klanderman Hello, I Must Be Going
John Laue Dawn on Maui
Gary Lemons End Game
Joanne Lowery Hot Night Too Loud for Words
Escapees From the Zoo
David T. Manning At the Spring
Joy Maulitz In the Gynecologist’s Waiting Room
Amy Miller Rhode Island
Michael Miller Corporal Russell
Gabrielle Mittelbach The Beginning of a Long Night
Greg Moglia A Man Is Not Supposed to Give in to Tears
Natasha K. Moni It Is Fair to Say There Are Some Lovers…
Hannah Faith Notess To the Former Self in Art Class
Jennifer Perrine Home Visit: Danny
Anne Pitkin Still Life
Tim Poland These Wild Turkeys
Doug Ramspeck Bottomlands Widow
Susan Rich Daphne Swears Off It
Liz Robbins Three Rivers Meet, Become Falls
Jason Schossler Baby Steps
Wanda Schubmehl Schroedinger’s Cat
Prartho Sereno Love of Distance
Michael Shorb Kindness of Strangers
Lisa L. Siedlarz Cnidaria
J. Arron Small The Day It Rained a Whale
Patricia Smith Always Hungry
A.C. Speyer Picnic
Mark Terrill A Poem for Uncertainties
Nancy J. Thompson Memories of My Jewish Aunt
Rachel Webster How Did We Come to Be the Ones…
Douglas Woody Woodsum First Pig
Bonnie Young Broke
Maya Jewell Zeller Why We Can’t Use Roundup on Our Lawn

Conversations
Marc Kelly Smith
Patricia Smith

Related products