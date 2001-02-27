26 – Winter 2006

Description

Tribute to the Greatest Generation

Conversations with

Jane Hirshfield & Jack Kornfield

Releasing December 2006, issue #26 celebrated 14 living poets of the Greatest Generation–those born between 1911 and 1924. This was the generation that grew up in the Roaring 20s, tried to find work during the Great Depression, fought in World War II, and gave birth to the Baby Boomers. No generation has had a greater influence on recent American history, and gathering them together to listen to their collective poetic voice is quite worthwhile.

Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Jane Hirshfield and Jack Kornfield. In the essay section, Doug Holder profiles Ed Galing, and Gary Lehmann writes about Dorothy Parker.