26 – Winter 2006

$7.00
Description
Tribute to the Greatest Generation
Conversations with
Jane Hirshfield & Jack Kornfield
Releasing December 2006, issue #26 celebrated 14 living poets of the Greatest Generation–those born between 1911 and 1924. This was the generation that grew up in the Roaring 20s, tried to find work during the Great Depression, fought in World War II, and gave birth to the Baby Boomers. No generation has had a greater influence on recent American history, and gathering them together to listen to their collective poetic voice is quite worthwhile.
Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Jane Hirshfield and Jack Kornfield. In the essay section, Doug Holder profiles Ed Galing, and Gary Lehmann writes about Dorothy Parker.
The Greatest Generation
|Peggy Aylsworth
|Beyond the Headlines
|E.G. Burrows
|Coast Road
|Fred Fox
|Hosanna to Life
|Ed Galing
|Visitation Rites
|Colette Inez
|Stalking ee in the Fifties
|Bob Johnston
|Finished Symphony
|Joyce La Mers
|Night Visitor
|Juanita Miller
|Fallon, Nevada
|Leonard Nathan
|And Have You Also Wished
|When I First Saw
|Susan Rosenberg
|Our Adult Grandchildren
|Nan Sherman
|Don’t Ask Me Any Questions
|Joan Stern
|For Good
|Phyllis M. Teplitz
|Everything I Wanted I Had
|Doris Vernon
|Crow and the Artist
Poetry
|Heather Abner
|Dog Descending a Staircase
|Arlene Ang
|A Driving Student Adjusts the Seat
|Rane Arroyo
|The Screenplay I May Never Write
|Walter Bargen
|Minor Gods
|Janalynn Bliss
|Klimt at the Musée Maillol
|Sally Bliumis-Dunn
|Meaning
|Linda Bosson
|Over the Skyline
|Siobhan Brannigan
|So You Want an Opera Singer…
|Bill Brown
|My Mother’s Soul
|R.G. Cantalupo
|Igloo
|Joseph Capista
|Catch-and-Release Rat Fishing
|Patrick Carrington
|Learning History in Nursery School
|Val D. Conder
|Dark Edges
|Jack Conway
|Songs for Would-Be Suicides
|Nina Corwin
|Up Shit’s Creek With No Sense of Smell
|Susan Denning
|The Fuchsia, the Orange, and the Dahlias
|James Doyle
|The Flippant Zeitgeist
|Bob Drojarski
|Home
|Patricia Fargnoli
|The Nest at Applewood Apartments
|Claire Fields
|Stray Instrument
|Alan Fox
|Glimpse
|Patrick Ryan Frank
|Thalassophobia
|Nyctophobia
|Robert Funge
|Why I Am Not a Scientist
|Kate Gale
|Dangerous Blood IV
|Terry Godbey
|Poison
|Chris Green
|Where Poems Go
|Jared Harel
|When Our Parents Fight
|Michael Hettich
|The Lesson
|Jane Hirshfield
|Those Who Cannot Act
|Tom C. Hunley
|I Can’t Sleep so I’ll Tell You a Story
|Lowell Jaeger
|His Song
|David Jordan
|Let’s Meet Yesterday
|Lynne Knight
|Against Order
|Approaching Storm
|Frank LaRonca
|The Death of Irony
|Gary Lemons
|An Aviary of Notions
|Christopher Parks
|Do You Have the Poem?
|JoLee G. Passerini
|Not About Anyone’s Hands
|James S. Proffitt
|On Being a Carpet Installer
|Dian Duchin Reed
|Holy Cats
|Lynn Shapiro
|Sloan-Kettering
|Suzume Shi
|Swing
|Red Shuttleworth
|Postcard to Jerry L. Crawford
|Kathleen Walsh Spencer
|First Frost
|Tim Sproul
|Altar Boy in Tennis Shoes
|Mark Taksa
|Call Loudly When You Leave
|Susan Terris
|Moment Ahead of the Moment
|Jeff Vande Zande
|Sleep Over
|Martin Vest
|The Clinic
|Thom Ward
|The Thing in Question
|Charles Harper Webb
|Examined Life
|Mike White
|Happiness
|Basho, Glimpsed
|Catherine Wiley
|Stars and Stripes
|Theodore Worozbyt
|Dinner With the Blues
Rattle Poetry Prize Winner
|Sophia Rivkin
|Conspiracy
Honorable Mentions
|Malcolm Alexander
|Beginner’s Lesson
|Steven Brown
|Whale Bone
|Tony Brusate
|Becoming an Island
|Carey Fries
|Asylum
|Diana Goetsch
|Recess
|Marcia LeBeau
|1:43 PM
|The Making of 1:43 PM
|Ken Meisel
|Car Accident
|Glenn Morazzini
|Sonny’s Song
|Richard Vargas
|And Yet, Another Nature Poem
|Elizabeth Volpe
|Brewing in Eden
Reviews
|Morris Collins
|Barbara Crooker
|Candice Daquin
|Gayatri Devi
|Diane Lockward
|Arthur McMaster
|Joseph Zaccardi
Essays
|Doug Holder
|Gary Lehmann
Conversations
|Jane Hirshfield
|Jack Kornfield