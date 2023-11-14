“Love of Distance” by Prartho Sereno

Prartho Sereno

LOVE OF DISTANCE

He’s enchanted with the idea

of reaching through space,

wants me to wait by the window

while he climbs the far-off mountain,

sets up the light, flashes something back

in Morse code. He says we should begin

studying our dots and dashes, along with

smoke signals, the extravagantly long rolled r’s

of Spanish. Hand gestures of the deaf.

Or we could take the rim trail,

one of us staying on the southern lip

while the other heads north till our bodies

shrink to the size of tree-frogs. Then we can converse

across the canyon without effort, no need

to raise our voices. He is certain this will work,

that the atmosphere at these heights

will bear our words with a clarity

as yet unknown to us.

My faith in these things is weaker.

I dare not tell him the Far Eastern stories—

the one where the poet builds two houses

on opposite shores of the lake. Gives one

to his sweetheart, who he tells to go in,

take up dulcimer or needlework, learn to love

the lonely ways. Think of the surprise,

he says. One of our faces suddenly shining

between the black birds and reeds.

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

__________

Prartho Sereno: “When I first read that so much depended on a red wheelbarrow beside the white chickens, I breathed a sigh of relief. My inner whisperer seemed to know this kind of thing, but I had always felt her murmurings to be of no use. Now I could scramble through an odd labyrinth of life-hoops—psychologist, cab driver, head cook, single parent, housecleaner, palmist, phys. ed teacher, Poet in the Schools—with someone I could trust inside. She’s the one who writes my poems.” (web)

