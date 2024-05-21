“At the Spring” by David T. Manning

David T. Manning

AT THE SPRING

Before she could drink from the garden hose

a cardinal landed on her wrist

and plunged its beak into the clear bubbling.

She froze in scarlet presence

but managed to gentle the nozzle’s flow.

Never so close to a wild thing,

she was soaked but held rock-still

as the redbird clung to her wrist

tilting its head up and down

as it drank, so close she could see

its tiny tongue. There was a song—

whether in her stunned mind

or from a distant bird, she could not tell.

For a moment nothing died and the winds

lost their ways. The hose chirred

softly like a night-thing’s call

and she heard the redbird lisping

as it dipped again and again into the spring.

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

_________

David T. Manning: “I’m fascinated by birds for their beautiful alien lives and intelligence, so different from ours. Once, in Wrightwood, California, a green-tailed towhee landed on the toe of my shoe to check me out. Later, a nuthatch hopped to within my hand’s reach and virtually commanded me to leave his feeder alone. The world is stranger than my wildest imaginings. I fully expect a cardinal to land on my wrist and drink from a hose someday.”

