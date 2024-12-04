“Motel Night Attendant” by Mark Evan Johnston

Mark Evan Johnston

MOTEL NIGHT ATTENDANT

Out here on Route 38,

I’ve learned the difference

between noise and sound.

Sound is familiar: the whirr

and clank of the ice machine,

the clink of a radiator,

the sough of the wind,

an occasional train.

Here noise means trouble.

Number 32, angry

with his wife, throws

a Gideon at her head.

I only hope he doesn’t

throw the lamp.

I sit here beneath

sixty watts of darkness

reading a trash novel,

waiting for the cheap tinkle

of this small bell to sound

but it never does.

Everything is in order:

the linens (call them that)

for tomorrow’s chambermaids (call them that),

the books, the Coke machine.

I make sure the Planter’s peanuts

don’t turn green

behind their sun-struck plastic.

Sometimes I almost hope

for trouble: a random shout,

an untimely splash in the pool,

a crying out that doesn’t

have to do with sex.

I want to have to go down

to Number 18 and set

things straight.

Years ago (here comes old Krebs),

we had a murder here,

before my time.

(He works the night-trick

at the mill.)

Some loon got trashed

(Krebs doesn’t stop to talk)

and poured beer on his wife

while she was getting off

on the Magic Fingers.

(Krebs always leaves

his shoes outside his door.)

He cried and tried to blame

it on the management, but

it came out he tampered

with the wires. Dupard

was his name, Canadian.

But don’t get me wrong.

I’m not looking to open up

Number 10 and find someone

dangling from the south end

of my sheets, or blood

pooling from under

the bathroom door.

Krebs, a night’s work himself,

has the country music on too loud.

The 3:15 sounds lonely,

the bell stands mute,

the buzzing of our new

neon sign would like

to drive me crazy.

But that’s not a noise.

That’s a sound.

No trouble tonight.

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

__________

Mark Evan Johnston: “A few years back, when I would visit my daughters outside Pittsburgh, I stayed at a small motel. It had the air of being the sort of place where someone might have been murdered once, or would someday be murdered. I realized as I thought about it that this impression was created by the expectant silence of the place, a silence into which random sounds would occasionally intrude. In ‘Motel Night Attendant,’ I have attempted to register how these small intrusions might strike the speaker of the poem.”

