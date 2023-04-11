“Rhode Island” by Amy Miller

Amy Miller

RHODE ISLAND

for my mother

That summer in Misquamicut, when boys

as ripe as roadside corn shot pool in darkened

eighteen-over bars, I found the joy

they buried deep in denim straight-front pockets—

pipe screens, joints, and all the damp and salty

wounded want my navigating hands

could plunder. Home and sunburned, bedroom walls

my gulag—no diary, no dolls—digging sand

and ashes from the trenches of my shoes,

I heard her laughing—late, in bed with Dad,

no malice in her voice, in love—a girl whose

moody boy came home for her with mad

martinis, seven jokes to sleep on, sleep

itself a garland he laid at her feet.

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

Amy Miller: “When I was twelve, I wrote a story for an English class, and got an A. I wasn’t a good student, so my parents were thrilled, and made me read it in front of some dinner guests one night. My parents hadn’t read the story, and didn’t know the dialogue contained the word ‘bastard.’ When I blurted that word out, the adults were horrified, aghast—I might as well have thrown a cherry bomb in the toilet. That was my first inkling that creating something out of language could actually have an effect.” (web)

