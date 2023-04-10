“Constancy” by Denise Garvey

Denise Garvey

CONSTANCY

My grandfather knew how to share

iron and leather with a horse

sweat turning the earth, the fertile smell

the plodding, the slow prayer.

Knew the seed he planted

back bending the long field.

A man that would listen to the Clare match

swathed in sweet pipe smoke

the fob watch checked by the Angelus.

Granny had a coat made for herself

from the fine worsted bolt that made his suit.

Carefully pinned a pearl in her soft green hat

as he pinned a rose on his lapel and

clasped the silver head of his walking cane.

The one before was shot to just silver in his hand:

Bloody Sunday, Croke Park, the Black and Tans.

He saw Wild Bill Cody in London

with his stagecoach, saddled a Model T himself,

drove tillage laneways of sugar beet for

The Great Southern and Western Railways.

In the war, he parked the car on blocks

saved the tyres, like seeds.

He was stern to his sons

who smoked Woodbines in goods carriages,

fell asleep, woke in the darkness of wild Kerry,

trudged to a mountainside nugget of light

traced relatives, hospitality

and a safe train home.

I saw my grandfather, old,

to a very young girl

pull my granny closer,

kiss her on the lips

and I knew constancy.

I saw granny smile remembering

his intention to give up courtship for Lent

abandoned, with his bicycle, in the bursting spring.

The home they built is beautiful, substantial to this day,

nestled at the Crossroads in Clonlara,

paid for, by both, working to the bone.

She had six living children, and like me, lost one.

I didn’t know then how the loneliness would be

the crying, bereft mysteriously, of the unknown.

Granny, in the dying pain,

took the cross from the kitchen wall

wrapped it in tissue, stuffed it in an envelope

wrote on it my name, closed the drawer.

My grandfather fished trout

cleared the Glen for a playground of sky blue,

taught me the habits of the trees, showed me foxgloves

guarding rabbit burrows. Talked of ferrets.

Put glory from his garden in vases

and in the end, climbed up the valley

into the meadow of the evening sun.

This is the constancy on which I stood naked

in the bath, faced the tirade of my husband’s torment

claimed, for the first married time, my own space.

Waited for the fist to smash through my face.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Tribute to Irish Poets

__________

Denise Garvey: “I live in the West of Ireland and run a study centre for students of all ages and abilities. Severely hearing impaired since birth, my childhood world was mainly lived in books and poetry has become an important means of self-reflection and self-expression. Born in Ireland and Irish back to the Norman invasion at least, I am interested in how the traditions of our country, previously so rooted in the extended family, support us, or sometimes undermine us, in our commitment to living full and powerful lives.”

