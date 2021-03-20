March 20, 2021

Derek Economy

ACCIDENTAL POTATOES

The history of intentions is overgrown

with rogue vines and unwanted blossoms.

Our potatoes, you might call them weeds,

sprouted from compost amid the peppers,

unplanned if not unplanted.

We simply lacked purpose, our vision

clouded by our own designs.

Yet here was a plan, not ours,

that we performed like true disciples.

And they in turn did as potatoes

have come to do in the fertile underground,

springing shoots so green and pert

we hadn’t the heart to yank them out.

In the end we ate them, praised their flavor,

and boasted of our fine crop.

People speak of accidental children,

but what does that mean? Unwitting

as birds that feed on fruit and scatter seeds

in potluck orchards, we’re all providers

to future generations. I turn the ground

and wait. Grace could break

from any random source, a clue, a cure,

a ripple of laughter, growing wild

in some otherwise garden.

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

Derek Economy: “My life is filled with doing psychotherapy, fathering, gardening, and poetry. They’re similar tasks in many ways: tending the newly growing, trusting the fertile ground, believing in the wisdom pattern of seeds. I write because the language is as alive and unpredictable as we are, and I want to find my own names for colors, alleys and planets that weren’t there a moment ago, for the people I didn’t know I was.”