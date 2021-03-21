Patricia Mona Eng

MY NAME [INAUDIBLE]

I go by my middle name, Aaron

I played drums [Whispering.]

When I was at Sequoyah High: 1916 Piedmont Road.

It’s definitely an outlet Yeah,

If I’m angry or something Gold Spa.

I go down to my drum set [Inaudible.]

And start hitting stuff Right now.

It just helps So, can help me, come.

My friends say 1916 Piedmont Road.

I am super nice, super Christian Huh?

A deeply religious person I don’t know.

And very quiet [Inaudible.]

I would walk around school That guy,

With a Bible: that’s why. Need police.

Pizza, guns, drums, music, Yeah

family, and God [Whispering.]

This pretty much sums up my life Gold Spa.

It’s a pretty good life Gold Spa.

I was saved at Crabapple First Baptist Church [Inaudible.]

They are all praying for me now Sorry.

Just before it happened Thank you.

My parents kicked me out Hiding right now,

And so I was emotional that’s why.

You can believe me when I say They have a gun.

It was not about race [Inaudible.] That’s why.

I just wanted to eliminate Yeah. [Inaudible.] That’s why.

Temptation Um, this is Gold Spa.

And I was pretty much fed up [Whispering.]

And had been kind of I don’t know,

At the end of my rope I’m hiding right now.

And yesterday was just Oh, yeah.

A really bad day [Inaudible.]

For me I don’t know.

And this is just Please come,

What I did. OK?

My name [Inaudible.]

[Whispering.] Thank you.

Please.

—from Poets Respond

March 21, 2021

Patricia Mona Eng: “My poem responds to the Atlanta-area shootings. I included a first person description of the shooter Robert Aaron Long that includes some of his online quotes juxtaposed against the heartbreaking 911 transcript of one of the Asian women calling for help during the shooting at Gold Spa. I was struck by the relatively detailed and sympathetic descriptions of Long in the press and by the police, and by the lack of information about the Asian women who were killed. There were plenty of quotes from Long and his supporters to be found online but at the time of my writing the poem and this letter, the six Asian women who were killed had not been described in any detail. Being an Asian American woman, I was horrified by the shootings and how investigators seemed to take Long’s denial of any racial motivation at face value. I incorporated the words of Captain Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that described the killer as being ‘fed up’ and having had ‘a really bad day’ into the poem.”



