“Hello, I Must Be Going” by Krista Klanderman

Krista Klanderman

HELLO, I MUST BE GOING

When we finally took her cigarettes away

Nana tried to smoke chicken bones, lighting

each gnarled end with matches we forgot to

check her pocket for. “You’re a sweetie” was

her mantra, repeated like her old blue parakeet

she forgot to feed, and it died slowly, like the

smile from her face as she sat in

the blue velour chair, staring out the front window

like she was watching a Garbo movie.

When we came to bring her groceries,

those bags like birthday presents,

she would hike up her sweat pants

like an umpire contemplating a play and

wander to the kitchen, her fingers playing with the

edge of her t-shirt, and peer through

blue eyes, as clean as a slate, as we pulled

cans of fruit cocktail and snack cakes magic-like from

brown paper sacks. She had the looks of Marilyn,

never left the house in any shoes but heels, even

ironed Boompa’s boxers until her mind moved on and

forgot to leave a note. When we came over today

she looked through me like I was a pane of glass. My

face like one she saw once in a magazine ad,

or in the crowd at St. John’s Sunday mass.

She asked me who I was, her voice like the hello you

speak into the phone, distant and hollow like she

was across a lake. The glimmer of recognition in

her face like a dying ember stoked for the last time

before burning out altogether. She put her hands

up to her ashen face, devoid of the makeup she

caked on like Tammy Faye, and felt for her once pretty

eyes, that broke a hundred hearts, as they betrayed

her with tears, splashing down her face, surprising her

like rain on someone else’s cheeks.

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

Krista Klanderman: “I write because, like artists, I like to create pictures. Since there are more words than colors and I tend to get more paint on me than the canvas, I write poetry. I like how simple connected lines and arcs form letters that make words that can be put together in ways to lift, bend, or enlighten someone’s life. I am a listener, an observer and a thinker. Most of my poetry attempts to capture moments most people forget to notice.”

