28 – Winter 2007

Description

Tribute to Nurses

Conversations with

Tess Gallagher & Arthur Sze

Releasing December 2007, issue #28 honored one of the world’s most important professions, in featuring poems and essays written by 24 nurses. Many of them write about their careers, but the scope of their subject matter is impressive, and all of it informed by the intimate work that they do daily. Nurses are present at our most vulnerable moments, and so are given special insight into what it means to be human. This ‘unusual access’ makes for a collection of poems not to be missed.

Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Tess Gallagher and Arthur Sze, and we share the 11 winning poems from the 2007 Rattle Poetry Prize.