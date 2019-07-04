July 4, 2019

Peter Harris

WILL BUDDHISM SURVIVE?

Only if we all become that second baseman

who dove to his right, snagged the liner, thudded

to a stop on his belly, too late to get up or change

hands, too late to do anything but what he could

not do, had never tried, could not have done if he had tried:

shovel the gloved ball backhanded over his back

without looking to the shortstop. No,

not to the shortstop, but to where the shortstop

would be when he flew across the bag,

barehanded the ball, toed the bag, swiveled,

elevated above the maverick ox of truth barreling

down on him from first, high enough to make the throw

for the double play. Game over.

The not-doable, done. Outside the scriptures.

Outside thought: No sound at all inside

the redundant thunder of applause.

—from Rattle 27, Summer 2007

__________

Peter Harris: “I’m ADD and a whore for the miraculous abridgements of metaphor. I’m also a Zen student who craves release from thought. It would be nice to wake up before I die. In the meantime, poetry stops the gap, does a bit to undo the illusion I am over here and you are over there.”