June 19, 2021

Natasha Kochicheril Moni

IT IS FAIR TO SAY THERE ARE SOME LOVERS WHO NEVER LEAVE

though they may leave you,

travel over one hundred

miles, they’ve never

left They always have kinked

hair, leave

behind coils: DNA hooking into your satin

pillow slip a thousand codes hidden

in seven strands

In your dreams they appear as Christ bringing

the lost grazers home

the goats raise hooves press

along your paraspinals express urgency

for play They never tell

you where they’ve been or how long they spent behind

bars Forever

thirty-three or thirty-two they slip in

as though for waffles coffee They’ve been around

the corner all a long

You slept and they continued to rise

They touch

you and you

remember how well chocolate melts

in the bath of Mary

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

___________

Natasha Kochicheril Moni: “As with a swim to the opposite side of a lake, I enjoy the healthy risk of exploring greater questions with writing. The lily pad whose hidden cord ensnares my kicking feet, the poem whose center/periphery surprises, literature as action, this is what sustains me as a reader/writer of poetry.” (web)

