June 19, 2021

Natasha Kochicheril Moni

IT IS FAIR TO SAY THERE ARE SOME LOVERS WHO NEVER LEAVE

      though they may            leave             you,

travel             over       one       hundred

                        miles,       they’ve never

      left       They always have             kinked

      hair, leave

                  behind coils:             DNA hooking into your satin

      pillow            slip       a thousand codes hidden

                  in seven strands

In your dreams       they appear as       Christ       bringing

      the lost       grazers      home

      the goats       raise hooves       press

      along       your paraspinals       express urgency

            for play                   They never tell

you       where they’ve       been       or how long they spent       behind

                  bars                  Forever

            thirty-three       or thirty-two       they slip      in

as though for waffles       coffee       They’ve been       around

the corner all       a      long

You slept       and they continued             to rise

            They touch

                  you       and       you

            remember       how well       chocolate      melts

            in the bath of Mary

from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

Natasha Kochicheril Moni: “As with a swim to the opposite side of a lake, I enjoy the healthy risk of exploring greater questions with writing. The lily pad whose hidden cord ensnares my kicking feet, the poem whose center/periphery surprises, literature as action, this is what sustains me as a reader/writer of poetry.” (web)

