March 2, 2019

Anis Mojgani

THE BRANCHES ARE FULL AND THESE ORCHARDS HEAVY

gentlemen have you forgotten your god?

He weeps out loud

waiting for our dreams to grow like ears

while you are making ghosts out of people

making ghosts from your torah

your koran

your bibles

we have shaved our books down

swallowed them

so that the word of God

might flow through us

but the pages just sit in our bellies

speaking to us in dull murmurs as we sleep

we wonder what to do

make me understand

we wish to become one with our Lord

we hear the voices and think we know what they say

this

is the word of God

i hear this i heard this correctly

so we rise and try to translate this word

with the work

with the heart

we search the bed

through thighs

the blanket the leg the needle twist

fuck and the fuck you

curse of the moon

to find our Lord

and listen more proper-like

but our ears are too small

for our hearts to understand the humming of these sentences inside of us

we are trying to decipher the bang buck braille of Your silent throat Lord

but the voices grow and grow just as fuzzy

so we stand and go to the kitchen

and pick up knives to cut these voices out from inside

we stab ourselves

i must hear You

cutting the flap of our skins

the words twist on the floor of our homes

mixing their sounds with our blood

they drown

but it does not stop

i must hear you

we hear the same songs singing in the stomachs of others

so we grab more knives to cut those out

but there are more and more stomachs

—we need

bigger knives

we need soldiers tanks and missiles

but we still cannot make out the words

we need dead mothers

and children raped from searching

the hospitals are full and overflowing

from us trying to cut our God from our gut

with the blade the pipe

the fingernail twist of the drug

pushed and poked through the arm to the belly

to throw Him up

in the bang of the scream

we find our savior

the shell in the chamber

is a quiet plea to a distant God

asking for us to be remembered by Him

through the tire tread

through the smoke of the tank

the crunch of the skull

through the babies we bury beneath us

we empty their tiny limbs to see if a scrap of our Lord still lingered

somewhere inside there

we clutch throats pistols and palms in the same two handed clasp of prayer

staring into the mirror

we see crypts

fondling the marble of our hearts like they were mausoleums

we are ghosts hungry

for something bigger then what our mouths are kissing

let me see You

let me see You Lord

i have balanced in the middle of the question

black as my eye

beaten by Your hymn

i am holding still

so

go ahead

you gentle

men of God

you tender sinners

take your rifles

raise to my gut and fire on

hear the song more clearly

it does not sing what you wish it did

it is too big for us to see a letter of it

so do not even try

cut Him from me

i wish to drape His face with my kisses

and finally sleep softly

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

Tribute to Slam Poetry

__________

Anis Mojgani: “I have skinny arms and get cold easily. I have bad posture. I really like MF Doom. His rhymes are totally awesome to the max. I grew up in New Orleans. I have a BFA in comic books. Two months ago I watched my father try not to cry as he read about Baha’i martyrs dying in his home country of Iran. I wrote a poem about it. I like to write poems these days about people other than me. I like to write poems that illuminate the truths people hold in common. I like the myth of the poem, the ancient theater of its mythology. Right now I am writing a poetry book about a whale.” (website)